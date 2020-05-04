Global  

UK trial into coronavirus drug could bolster defences of at risk patients

Independent Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
'In an ideal world we would see a significant improvement in the health of the patients receiving the drug, a reduction in those requiring intensive care and ventilation', research leader says
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Trial of 'Mycobacterium w' drug completed: Director, PGIMER Chandigarh

Trial of 'Mycobacterium w' drug completed: Director, PGIMER Chandigarh 01:13

 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Dr Jagat Ram informed that the trial of Mycobacterium w (Mw) drug has been completed. "The safety trial of 'Mw vaccine' drug has been completed. But its actual trial will be conducted on 40 patients at PGI Chandigarh,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Remdesivir, world’s first drug to treat coronavirus disease gets approved [Video]

Remdesivir, world’s first drug to treat coronavirus disease gets approved

The antiviral drug remdesivir has got emergency authorisation from the US to coronavirus disease. Early clinical trials data shows it helps patients recover faster. It’s the world’s first drug..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients [Video]

US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients

The US has allowed the emergency use of the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 based on early clinical data that shows it helps coronavirus disease patients recover faster. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

China trial shows Gilead's drug does not show benefits in COVID-19 patients: Lancet

Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental drug remdesivir does not speed up recovery from COVID-19 compared with placebo in critically-ill, hospitalised patients,...
Reuters India

Saint Luke's cardiologist leads trial to see if diabetes drug can prevent serious Covid-19 complications

Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute and drug company AstraZeneca PLC are conducting a clinical trial to see if a drug now used to treat diabetes could help...
bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters

