Meat firm ordered to pay £11,000 over hygiene breaches Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Birmingham Halal Abattoir Limited admitted responsibility for a number of instances where carcases touched. Birmingham Halal Abattoir Limited admitted responsibility for a number of instances where carcases touched. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this