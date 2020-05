Amanda Holden recalls ‘traumatic’ birth of daughter Hollie Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amanda Holden has praised the NHS for saving her life, after she went into a coma following the “traumatic” birth of her daughter Hollie in 2012. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 2 weeks ago Amanda Holden describes how she almost died during childbirth 01:27 Amanda Holden has described how the NHS saved her life after she went into a coma following the birth of her daughter, Hollie. The Britain’s Got Talent judge has released her debut single, a version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, with money raised by the trackgoing to NHS Charities Together, which... You Might Like

Tweets about this