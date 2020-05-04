Global  

Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac wants to know if ‘eight inches is enough for you’ and it’s exactly what you’re thinking

PinkNews Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Oscar Isaac left the entire internet dehydrated as he played an aggressively horny top in a benefit play reading. The actor, who played the sexually ambiguous Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, left fans shocked, hot and bothered with a one simple question. “Eight inches of dick ain’t enough for you,...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: John Boyega has become nostalgic since Star Wars end

John Boyega has become nostalgic since Star Wars end 01:22

 John Boyega admits that the end of the new 'Star Wars' trilogy has allowed him to reflect on the changes in his career since he joined the franchise.

