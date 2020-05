Former corrections officer, 9/11 first responder released from hospital after surviving COVID-19 Last week, his family was told to say their last goodbyes. Nine days later, Robert Marrero was wheeled out of a Pasco County hospital as a COVID-19 survivor.

ER Nurse Shares Experiences Working On Front Lines At NJ Hospital



An ER nurse in Jersey City who first spoke to CBS2 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic talked to CBS2's Jessica Layton about how the fight against COVID-19 is evolving. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:15 Published 5 days ago