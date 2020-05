Recent related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber and Michael Buble cover Bill Withers for Canadian coronavirus relief event



Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, and Michael Buble were among the stars teaming up on Sunday for a virtual sing-along to Bill Withers classic Lean on Me for Canada's coronavirus relief fundraiser. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:45 Published 1 week ago Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Michael Buble & More Unite for TV Special Fighting COVID-19 | THR News



Canadian artists like Celine Dion, Michael Buble and Alessia Cara will team up April 26 for their own star-studded broadcast event in Canada to support local food banks and hospital workers battling.. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this