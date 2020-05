Dean The Stranglers' Dave Greenfield dies after positive test for COVID-19 https://t.co/4cox8GfPG2 via @MailOnline 3 seconds ago Michael Johnson RT @YorkshireLady3: The Stranglers' Dave Greenfield dies after positive test for COVID-19 https://t.co/k6kHVVzl8B @MailOnline 6 seconds ago Abdul Wahid BBC News - Dave Greenfield: The Stranglers keyboard player dies at 71 https://t.co/PPWJUoRh9P 37 seconds ago Andy Hedgcock BBC News - Dave Greenfield: The Stranglers keyboard player dies at 71 https://t.co/6JxYvFIXKi 53 seconds ago Marsurv Marine Surveys BBC News - Dave Greenfield: The Stranglers keyboard player dies at 71 https://t.co/TrSZs3N1vw 1 minute ago Dave in Leeds RT @brightonargus: Tributes to Dave Greenfield The Stranglers' keyboard player Dave Greenfield died yesterday evening after contracting #c… 2 minutes ago JIM RT @johnrobb77: Dave Greenfield (The Stranglers) RIP 'We are devastated to learn that the greatest keyboard player in the history of rock m… 2 minutes ago Mr Angry Sad news. RIP BBC News - Dave Greenfield: The Stranglers keyboard player dies at 71 https://t.co/qMhCgl2ITI 2 minutes ago