Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Hancock explains how contact-tracing app will work

Coronavirus: Hancock explains how contact-tracing app will work

BBC News Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlines how the phone software will be trialed across the Isle of Wight.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hancock: NHS fertility services can now be resumed

Hancock: NHS fertility services can now be resumed 01:15

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms NHS fertility treatment can resume as the NHS gain capacity to do so during the coronavirus crisis.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

All you need to know from the May 1 UK coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the May 1 UK coronavirus briefing

A round-up of the Government's daily Covid-19 press conference, where Matt Hancock announced that the daily coronavirus testing target had been reached.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:55Published
UK government says it hit the 100,000 testing target [Video]

UK government says it hit the 100,000 testing target

Britain has hit its target of carrying out 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday, stressing that the programme was crucial to helping ease a national lockdown.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Public should download Covid-19 contact-tracing app to save lives – Matt Hancock

The public should download a new contact-tracing app to save lives and protect the health of their loved ones, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged.
Belfast Telegraph

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 288 to 28,734

Britain's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 288 to 28,734, according to figures announced on Monday by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Reuters Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this