Daily Express #GMB host Piers Morgan breaks silence on coronavirus test results after experiencing mild symptoms… https://t.co/9xmyUDO286 17 minutes ago Mr. Joe Schmoe 🎧🎵🎥🎬 RT @CNN: British TV host Piers Morgan is taking a break from his role on "Good Morning Britain" while he awaits the results of a Covid-19 t… 28 minutes ago DTN Breaking News Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan reveals results of his Covid-19 test 29 minutes ago Trigga konfidential🇳🇬🇮🇹 RT @cnni: British TV host Piers Morgan is taking a break from his role on "Good Morning Britain" while he awaits the results of a Covid-19… 1 hour ago Geoff Pilkington Piers Morgan: 'Good Morning Britain' host awaits Covid-19 test results - CNN https://t.co/q4rQjh41IV 2 hours ago BPSnews RT @BPSYearThree: Good morning! Hope you had a lovely weekend. Today, why not get arty? The Tate museum has a host of activities and artist… 2 hours ago temptinTAUREAN_Mike Top story: Piers Morgan: 'Good Morning Britain' host awaits Covid-19 test results - CNN https://t.co/5nqVCmrh2c, se… https://t.co/1h4Onc4zUK 4 hours ago anthony adams Piers Morgan: 'Good Morning Britain' host awaits Covid-19 test results - CNN https://t.co/wdOIoCbJZW 5 hours ago