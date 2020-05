Darren Fletcher hails his dad as his hero during personal crisis Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The classy midfielder admits ulcerative colitis had such a severe impact he wasn't the same player after its ravages. The classy midfielder admits ulcerative colitis had such a severe impact he wasn't the same player after its ravages. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Darren Fletcher hails his dad as his hero during personal crisis: https://t.co/o8HFpO08to 5 seconds ago