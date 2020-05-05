Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Covid-19 'sheds light on health inequalities in North East'

Covid-19 'sheds light on health inequalities in North East'

BBC Local News Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- A leading doctor says the North East is suffering disproportionately and wants government action.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Nightingale Hospital ‘won’t need to open if people obey social distancing’ [Video]

New Nightingale Hospital ‘won’t need to open if people obey social distancing’

An NHS boss has said a new Nightingale Hospital being built in the North East of England will not need to open if people maintain social distancing rules. Workers have transformed an empty unit close..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Amazing Scenes Show Apartment Coronavirus Lockdown Party [Video]

Amazing Scenes Show Apartment Coronavirus Lockdown Party

These amazing scenes show people in apartment buildings having a colourful coronavirus 'Lockdown Pary'. The event was captured in North Shields, in North East England. Humorously dubbed 'South Shields..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this

Daisydewdrop18

Outrider DaisyDewdrop - Socialist #ForTheMany 🌍 RT @benjaminoc: BBC News - Covid-19 'sheds light on health inequalities in North East' https://t.co/EwB9GtwKwR 39 minutes ago

Happymanicdepre

Steve Ryall Depressing news for my homeland BBC News - Covid-19 'sheds light on health inequalities in North East' https://t.co/DhLW208cYd 4 hours ago

NorthEastBMA

NorthEastBMA BBC News - Covid-19 'sheds light on health inequalities in North East' https://t.co/7WRGyJhH5J 5 hours ago

jazadal

James DeMarco RT @thenortheastHUB: Covid-19 'sheds light on health inequalities in North East' https://t.co/1u74gFtjne https://t.co/XG4kwmR4Rf 7 hours ago

thenortheastHUB

The North East HUB Covid-19 'sheds light on health inequalities in North East' https://t.co/1u74gFtjne https://t.co/XG4kwmR4Rf 7 hours ago

benjaminoc

Ben O'Connell BBC News - Covid-19 'sheds light on health inequalities in North East' https://t.co/EwB9GtwKwR 8 hours ago

HartleyAndrew

Andrew Hartley Covid-19 'sheds light on health inequalities in North East' https://t.co/HsKArMv7SY 9 hours ago

BNTeesside

Breaking News (Teesside) Covid-19 'sheds light on health inequalities in North East' https://t.co/rAK1LhUYvX https://t.co/ujiJdoN1T1 9 hours ago