Covid-19 'sheds light on health inequalities in North East'

An NHS boss has said a new Nightingale Hospital being built in the North East of England will not need to open if people maintain social distancing rules. Workers have transformed an empty unit close..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
These amazing scenes show people in apartment buildings having a colourful coronavirus 'Lockdown Pary'. The event was captured in North Shields, in North East England. Humorously dubbed 'South Shields..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published