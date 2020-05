Ben and Susanna stunned as GMB 'pull the plug' on Keir Starmer interview Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sir Keir Starmer was on the show to discuss the country's lockdown lifting strategy. Sir Keir Starmer was on the show to discuss the country's lockdown lifting strategy. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Birmingham Live Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid stunned as GMB 'pull the plug' on Keir Starmer interview https://t.co/ZdT2SkRjvk 1 hour ago