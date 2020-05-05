Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > National Health Service > Coronavirus: NHS contact tracing app trial begins on Isle of Wight amid hopes tracking can help lift lockdown

Coronavirus: NHS contact tracing app trial begins on Isle of Wight amid hopes tracking can help lift lockdown

Independent Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Ministers hope smartphone app could help with plans to allow some economic activity to resume
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures

Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures 01:02

 NHS bosses have urged the public to download the new contact-tracing app to help to ease lockdown measures and save lives. The smartphone app begins testing on the Isle of Wight this week as a new part of the Government’s test, track and trace strategy and will be central to its efforts in slowing...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

All you need to know from the May 4 UK coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the May 4 UK coronavirus briefing

A round-up of the Government's daily Covid-19 press conference, where Matt Hancock announced a pilot of a track and trace app will begin on the Isle of Wight.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
Matt Hancock announces new NHS contact tracing app in fight against coronavirus [Video]

Matt Hancock announces new NHS contact tracing app in fight against coronavirus

Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock announces a new NHS contact tracing app will be rolled out across the UK in order to keep people informed if they have been in contact with anyone who has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in Herefordshire: Confirmed county cases hit 320

+320 people in Herefordshire have now tested positive for Covid-19. +33 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Wye Valley NHS Trust area. +A 'track...
Hereford Times Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependentDaily Record

How will the coronavirus contact-trac...

A trial of the app-based technology will be carried out on the Isle of Wight before a full roll-out nationwide.
Express and Star Also reported by •BBC NewsMacRumours.com

Tweets about this