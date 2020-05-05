Coronavirus: NHS contact tracing app trial begins on Isle of Wight amid hopes tracking can help lift lockdown

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 16 hours ago Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures 01:02 NHS bosses have urged the public to download the new contact-tracing app to help to ease lockdown measures and save lives. The smartphone app begins testing on the Isle of Wight this week as a new part of the Government’s test, track and trace strategy and will be central to its efforts in slowing...