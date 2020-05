Stuart Grant BBC Sport - Premier League: Under 45-minute halves an option, says PFA chief Gordon Taylor https://t.co/ksJdtVUaNX 1 minute ago Jimnastik Kulübü #EvdeKal BBC Sport - Premier League: Under 45-minute halves an option, says PFA chief Gordon Taylor https://t.co/xYO7Ar9stq 2 minutes ago Emeka RT @talkSPORT: Under-45 minute halves is one of the options being discussed ahead of Premier League return https://t.co/YlZ5PWnNAM 3 minutes ago Chris Mc For Christ sake, somebody put him to bed. What fucking halfwit came up with that one ? Premier League: Under 45-mi… https://t.co/Ku6gqBMH2U 4 minutes ago talkSPORT Under-45 minute halves is one of the options being discussed ahead of Premier League return https://t.co/YlZ5PWnNAM 10 minutes ago Peter Robinson I see they are now suggesting under 45 minute halves in order to continue the Premier League.. so neutral grounds,… https://t.co/gNaGNJcLee 11 minutes ago FootyZone.net RT @jb_1969: Premier League trying to get the season finished at all costs - under 45 minute halfs the latest idea #football #PremierLeagu… 13 minutes ago Jonathan Spicer This is just getting stupid now... BBC Sport - Premier League: Under 45-minute halves an option, says PFA chief Go… https://t.co/4LtjZ5gfeX 14 minutes ago