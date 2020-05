Scots nurse appeals for knitted hearts to support grieving families say goodbye Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

One heart is given to the family while the other is with the deceased to help build a bridge. One heart is given to the family while the other is with the deceased to help build a bridge. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this