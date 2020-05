Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Some have called it 'Fifty Shades of Sligo'. New York Times TV critic Emily Nussbaum tweeted about watching 'the horny Irish teens'. It's safe to say that Normal People's many, many sex scenes have gotten people hot and bothered. Yet a cohort of people found the adaptation of Sally Rooney's second novel too much for the small screen. 👓 View full article