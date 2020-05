Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Grimes and Elon Musk have shared the first photo of their baby, who the singer has said will be allowed to determine their own gender. Elon Musk announced that his girlfriend, the singer Grimes, had given birth in the early hours of Tuesday morning (May 5). The baby is Grimes’ first, while Musk has six …... 👓 View full article