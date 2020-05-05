Coronavirus: What do the stats tell us in Wales?



Recent related videos from verified sources Elderly man killed in 'serious incident' in Wales



A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly man died and three others were injured during an incident in a shop in the Rhondda, South Wales Police said. Officers were.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 14 hours ago Woman arrested after reports of stabbing



A woman has been arrested after reports of a stabbing in a South Wales village. Police and emergency services attended Tylacelyn Road, Pen Y Graig, Rhondda Valley, and the public were advised to avoid.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:20 Published 18 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus cases in Wales: How many people have died? BBC Local News: South West Wales -- Public Health Wales says emerging evidence suggests a "levelling-off" of new Covid-19 cases.

BBC Local News 5 days ago



Coronavirus: Applause and song as Wales 'claps for carers' BBC Local News: South West Wales -- People from around Wales join the sixth weekly 'clap for carers' event.

BBC Local News 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this