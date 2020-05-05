Coronavirus: What do the stats tell us in Wales?

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly man died and three others were injured during an incident in a shop in the Rhondda, South Wales Police said. Officers were..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
A woman has been arrested after reports of a stabbing in a South Wales village. Police and emergency services attended Tylacelyn Road, Pen Y Graig, Rhondda Valley, and the public were advised to avoid..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:20Published