Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: What do the stats tell us in Wales?

Coronavirus: What do the stats tell us in Wales?

BBC Local News Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North West Wales -- Where are the hot spots in Wales and what is happening in care homes?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Elderly man killed in 'serious incident' in Wales [Video]

Elderly man killed in 'serious incident' in Wales

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly man died and three others were injured during an incident in a shop in the Rhondda, South Wales Police said. Officers were..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Woman arrested after reports of stabbing [Video]

Woman arrested after reports of stabbing

A woman has been arrested after reports of a stabbing in a South Wales village. Police and emergency services attended Tylacelyn Road, Pen Y Graig, Rhondda Valley, and the public were advised to avoid..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus cases in Wales: How many people have died?

BBC Local News: South West Wales -- Public Health Wales says emerging evidence suggests a "levelling-off" of new Covid-19 cases.
BBC Local News

Coronavirus: Applause and song as Wales 'claps for carers'

BBC Local News: South West Wales -- People from around Wales join the sixth weekly 'clap for carers' event.
BBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this