Olly Murs blasted over 'vile' Pringles tub prank on girlfriend Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The pop star, known for his hits like Troublemaker, shot to fame on The X Factor over a decade ago and is now a judge on The Voice UK. The pop star, known for his hits like Troublemaker, shot to fame on The X Factor over a decade ago and is now a judge on The Voice UK. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Olly Murs blasted over 'vile' Pringles tub prank on girlfriend: https://t.co/Z7eNYfhIQg 11 minutes ago Birmingham Live Olly Murs blasted over 'vile' Pringles tub prank on girlfriend which goes viral for wrong reasons https://t.co/IHtYoB5UIt 1 hour ago