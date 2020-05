Brighton Argus #StayHomeSaveLives Customers furious after O2 network goes down across the country Read more>>> https://t.co/8d5fkdI9WU 20 minutes ago

Ali May RT @DailyMailUK: O2 mobile network goes DOWN across much of the UK https://t.co/UgOE45ztz3 https://t.co/NAjNoJQtPg 33 minutes ago

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #mobile O2 mobile network goes DOWN across much of the UK https://t.co/KhfWsW1RA2 46 minutes ago

Paul Green. O2 mobile network goes DOWN across much of the UK https://t.co/8bqVs2pyXg @MailOnline 1 hour ago

Ann Irvin O2 mobile network goes DOWN across much of the UK leaving customers unable to make or receive calls via… https://t.co/Q687NSXtmU 1 hour ago

Heather Venter O2 mobile network goes DOWN across much of the UK https://t.co/hWxwNqqBsG via @MailOnline 1 hour ago

StayAtHome SaveLives O2 mobile network goes DOWN across much of the UK https://t.co/pxPzlUd7ck via @MailOnline 2 hours ago