Coronavirus: Fully reopening Scottish schools 'likely to overwhelm NHS'

BBC Local News Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- The Scottish government sets out options for re-opening schools, but warns that it is too early to take action now.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Reopening Scottish schools too early could 'overwhelm' NHS

The Scottish government sets out options for reopening schools, but warns that it is too early to take action now.
BBC News

Nicola Sturgeon spells out Govt fears on re-opening schools

An update to the Scottish Government's decision making framework warned that fully re-opening schools could overwhelm the NHS within two months.
Daily Record


