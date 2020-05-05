Coronavirus: Fully reopening Scottish schools 'likely to overwhelm NHS'

Prince William And Kate Surprise School Kids Reuters reports that Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton had a surprise for local children at select schools. They offered thanks to the children's parents through a surprise video..

‘National hero’ teachers urged to remain at work during Easter holidays



Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams calls on school staff to do what they can to keep schools open for NHS staff and carers during the two weeks that should have been the Easter holidays. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:14 Published on March 28, 2020