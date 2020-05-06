Global  

MPs call for support as Virgin Atlantic withdraw from Gatwick

The Argus Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
VIRGIN Atlantic’s sudden ceasing of all flights at Gatwick Airport has been described as a “devastating blow”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Virgin Atlantic to cut more than 3,000 jobs

Virgin Atlantic to cut more than 3,000 jobs 00:40

 Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to axe more than 3,000 jobs and end its operations at Gatwick. The airline said it will reduce its workforce by 3,150 people - equivalent to more than a 30% cut.

