Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > How Meghan and Harry are celebrating Archie's first birthday today

How Meghan and Harry are celebrating Archie's first birthday today

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
How Meghan and Harry are celebrating Archie's first birthday todayArchie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor turns one on Wednesday but the milestone is likely to be marked by just Harry and Meghan in person.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first year

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first year 01:51

 Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrates his first birthday on May 6. He is the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and arrived in 2019, weighing 7lb 3oz. He is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s eighth great-grandchild, and seventh in line to the throne. Here, we look at his first year full of...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's biography title unveiled [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's biography title unveiled

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's biography title unveiled The pair's biography title has been unveiled as 'Finding Freedom'. 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family'..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:20Published
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie 'desperate' to talk [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie 'desperate' to talk

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's 11-month-old son Archie is reportedly "desperate" to talk and "is well on his way to walking" now.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Royals share heartwarming messages to celebrate Archie's first birthday

Royals share heartwarming messages to celebrate Archie's first birthdayThe royals have today sent their best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan's child Archie on his first birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to the...
New Zealand Herald

Harry and Meghan to celebrate son Archie’s first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate the first birthday of their son Archie – while under lockdown in the US.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

notebooklive

Notebook Magazine Happy 1️⃣st birthday Archie! Here's how Meghan and Harry will be celebrating https://t.co/qojOSYmcpQ https://t.co/0AuNKeqhQL 1 hour ago

lizziegraham37

Lizzie Graham RT @kmfmnews: NEWS: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their son #Archie's first birthday #kmfmnews https://t.co/GPMoPzWwdD htt… 2 hours ago

kmfmnews

kmfm News NEWS: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their son #Archie's first birthday #kmfmnews… https://t.co/T3vATNRjqV 2 hours ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating baby Archie's first birthday today https://t.co/LNF1ju0S59 3 hours ago

CornwallLive

Cornwall LIVE Harry and Meghan will be celebrating their son's birthday in lockdown https://t.co/WIXwulQ6yw 3 hours ago

ninja_squirellz

Becky Speers💚🦆🚲🦉🏊🏃🍀(Rehab Graduate👩🏻‍🎓) RT @TheTodayShow: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie is celebrating his first birthday in LA. #9Today https://t.co/Dvyx6YgTIi 10 hours ago

TheTodayShow

The Today Show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie is celebrating his first birthday in LA. #9Today https://t.co/Dvyx6YgTIi 12 hours ago

RuthIreland9

Ruth Ireland Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's biggest fans are celebrating the first birthday of their son, Archie Mountbatten-… https://t.co/BuLhYgSgfS 14 hours ago