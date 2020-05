You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources A man's daily exercises have become social media hit



A man shares his daily exercise regime with 70,000 strangers despite lockdown rules - after videos of his walks became a surprise social media video hit.Tim Lindon, 41, runs the Facebook page for his.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:02 Published 1 week ago Ingenious swimmer gets workout tethered inside a PADDLING pool



This footage shows an ingenious swimmer still going in the lockdown - tethered inside a PADDLING poolDedicated Jennie Jones attached a tether to the garden fence and climbed in a large paddling.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published on April 10, 2020

Tweets about this Walsall Advertiser RT @jamesdrodger: Dr Hilary Jones shares the one word he wants banned in UK lockdown https://t.co/vg0hUFwGro 49 minutes ago James Rodger Dr Hilary Jones shares the one word he wants banned in UK lockdown https://t.co/vg0hUFwGro 53 minutes ago