Evening Telegraph The UK competition watchdog has blocked JD Sports’ plan to buy rival Footasylum for £90 million, 14 months after th… https://t.co/r5iCWSJfvK 11 minutes ago

Helen SeaGull RT @STVNews: The UK competition watchdog has blocked JD Sports’ plan to buy rival Footasylum for £90m, 14 months after the takeover was fir… 17 minutes ago

Barry RT @RGIS_UK: retailgazette: CMA blocks JDSports' move to buy rival Footasylum for £90m, 14 months after the takeover deal was first agreed.… 37 minutes ago

Jacobs Basil The Third (III) 🤙🏾 RT @telebusiness: The CMA has blocked JD Sports' £90m takeover of Footasylum more than a year after the deal was agreed. The decision was… 43 minutes ago

RGIS UK retailgazette: CMA blocks JDSports' move to buy rival Footasylum for £90m, 14 months after the takeover deal was fi… https://t.co/vU6POJZQ41 1 hour ago

Barry RT @retailgazette: CMA blocks @JDSports' move to buy rival @Footasylum for £90m, 14 months after the takeover deal was first agreed. #reta… 2 hours ago

Telegraph Business The CMA has blocked JD Sports' £90m takeover of Footasylum more than a year after the deal was agreed. The decisio… https://t.co/AYkpyRdLmQ 2 hours ago