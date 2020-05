Judy Murray responds to MSP’s swipe over plans for Park of Keir development Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Judy Murray has spoken out over comments describing £37million plans for a development at Park of Keir as a “vanity project”. Judy Murray has spoken out over comments describing £37million plans for a development at Park of Keir as a “vanity project”. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this