KidderminsterShuttle LV offers £50 lockdown car insurance refund: how to claim it https://t.co/1oV2As5Tv8 2 days ago BromsgroveAdvertiser LV offers £50 lockdown car insurance refund: how to claim it https://t.co/0OAIQcCJfQ 2 days ago Redditch Advertiser LV offers £50 lockdown car insurance refund: how to claim it https://t.co/a5QDKmDPvK 2 days ago Malory Archer in training RT @gazettenewsdesk: Insurer LV (formerly Liverpool Victoria) is offering its motor policy customers a refund of up to £50 due to the Covid… 5 days ago Westmorland Gazette Insurer LV (formerly Liverpool Victoria) is offering its motor policy customers a refund of up to £50 due to the Co… https://t.co/iqKJnKhVvL 5 days ago carinsurancesinfo LV offers £50 lockdown car insurance refund: how to claim it https://t.co/V8FJxPzNNh 5 days ago Malvern Local RT @malvernlocal: LV offers £50 lockdown car insurance refund: how to claim it https://t.co/51JPgWKQRG 5 days ago Ledbury Reporter LV offers £50 lockdown car insurance refund: how to claim it https://t.co/wO8JpiDOvc 5 days ago