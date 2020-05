One News Page (United Kingdom) Rishi Sunak to announce 'winding down' of furlough scheme next week: https://t.co/tXxPLvzh9X 37 minutes ago Ait Services RT @birmingham_live: Rishi Sunak to announce 'winding down' of furlough scheme next week - when it starts and how you're affected https://t… 1 hour ago Pat Noxolo RT @jamesdrodger: Rishi Sunak to announce 'winding down' of furlough scheme next week - when it starts and how you're affected https://t.co… 1 hour ago Birmingham Live Rishi Sunak to announce 'winding down' of furlough scheme next week - when it starts and how you're affected https://t.co/g4M5UDd5h3 1 hour ago James Rodger Rishi Sunak to announce 'winding down' of furlough scheme next week - when it starts and how you're affected https://t.co/FjZRQ8FgDe 1 hour ago