Coronavirus: Boris Johnson's promise of 200,000 daily tests watered down by No 10

Independent Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Prime minister says he 'bitterly regrets' epidemic of illness in care homes
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson promises 200,000 daily Covid-19 tests by the end of May

Boris Johnson promises 200,000 daily Covid-19 tests by the end of May 00:28

 The Prime Minister told the Commons that a “fantastic” testing regime will be critical to the UK’s long-term economic recovery. Responding to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs, Mr Johnson said he was right to say that testing capacity currently exceeds demand, but the ambition was...

Covid-19: Key questions on lifting lockdown restrictions [Video]

Covid-19: Key questions on lifting lockdown restrictions

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to deliver a “roadmap” to easing lockdown restrictions. On Sunday a “menu of options” will be announced on how the nation will end phase one of social..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
The UK may have met its testing promise, after all [Video]

The UK may have met its testing promise, after all

The UK may have hit its target of carrying out 100,000 daily COVID-19 tests, a minister says ahead of the latest figures on coronavirus tests being released. Joe Davies reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson still secretly seeking to create 'herd immunity', ex-chief scientistic adviser suggests

David King says tests for easing lockdown 'softened' – pointing to ministers still expecting most people to catch coronavirus and develop antibodies
Independent

Boris Johnson Promises 200,000 Daily Coronavirus Tests in the UK by End of May


RIA Nov.


