Coronavirus: Boris Johnson's promise of 200,000 daily tests watered down by No 10

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 hour ago Boris Johnson promises 200,000 daily Covid-19 tests by the end of May 00:28 The Prime Minister told the Commons that a “fantastic” testing regime will be critical to the UK’s long-term economic recovery. Responding to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs, Mr Johnson said he was right to say that testing capacity currently exceeds demand, but the ambition was...