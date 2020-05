Recent related news from verified sources Millie Small: My Boy Lollipop singer dies aged 73 The singer, who had Jamaica's first million-selling single, dies after suffering a stroke.

BBC News 7 hours ago



Jamaican Music Legend Millie Small Has Died Her song 'My Boy Lolliepop' became a global hit... Jamaican music legend *Millie Small* has died. The singer struck gold as a teen, with her 1964 song 'My...

Clash 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this