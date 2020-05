Brighton shop can keep drinks licence despite sales to under-18s Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A convenience store has been allowed to continue selling alcohol despite failing two under-age test purchases within a few months. The Nisa shop, in The Highway, Moulsecoomb, has promised extra training for staff and a change of management. Sussex Police asked a Brighton and Hove City Council licens... 👓 View full article

