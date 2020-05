유미라 RT @JinChartData: The final Supermoon of 2020 will grace the skies on May 7, 2020 7:45pm KST. It is also known as the Super Flower Moon to… 2 minutes ago Dr. John Barentine FRAS RT @AccuAstronomy: The final #supermoon of 2020 will rise this evening, shinning all night long. May’s full moon is also known as: https://… 4 minutes ago laura⁷ ☽²² RT @jinnieslamp: The final Supermoon of 2020 will grace the skies on May 7, 2020 7:45pm KST. It is also known as the Super Flower Moon to s… 4 minutes ago Amirovsky 🦚 AccuWeather: Super Flower Moon will be final supermoon of 2020. https://t.co/Y5nqs9oJZ8 5 minutes ago Legal Network A Super Flower Moon Will Rise in the Sky This Week https://t.co/cWQTGTd3Bi 9 minutes ago (Manny) Monitoring News Worldwide RT @AccuAstronomy: Be sure to step outside tonight and look for the #SuperFlowerMoon. The next 'supermoon' won't be until April 2021: https… 10 minutes ago il.yasha💜💜 RT @Seokjinpicss: The final Supermoon of 2020 will grace the skies on May 7, 2020 7:45pm KST. It is also known as the Super Flower Moon to… 12 minutes ago AccuWeatherAstronomy Be sure to step outside tonight and look for the #SuperFlowerMoon. The next 'supermoon' won't be until April 2021:… https://t.co/zqD3ja28kj 17 minutes ago