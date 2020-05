Recent related videos from verified sources Brendan Cole 'signs up' for celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins



Former 'Strictly' professional Brendan Cole and 'Hollyoaks' star Nikki Sanderson have reportedly joined the line-up for this year's 'SAS: Who Dares Wins' for Stand Up To Cancer. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:16 Published on March 18, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this