Furlough cut could force Scots households deeper into debt, charities warn Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering lowering support for wages from 80% to 60%. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering lowering support for wages from 80% to 60%. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this