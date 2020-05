You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources D-Day veteran issues emotive plea to protect his generation from conronavirus



A 95-year-old D-Day veteran has issued an emotive plea to protect his generation from coronavirus - urging the need of ''staying on the couch'. War hero Harry Fenn was just a.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:22 Published on March 24, 2020 Guinness loving pony celebrates birthday



A Guinness-loving miniature pony was 'devastated' after coronavirus led to the cancellation of his boozy birthday party at the local pub - so he held an impromptu celebration with a can outside.Around.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published on March 18, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources 19 pictures of Grimsby and Cleethorpes ahead of VE Day celebrations VE Day, otherwise known as Victory in Europe Day, marks the end of World War Two in Europe in 1945

Grimsby Telegraph 17 hours ago





Tweets about this Andy Burton How Grimsby and Cleethorpes is safety celebrating VE Day amid the Covid-19 crisis https://t.co/uuRz5P0nIc 3 hours ago