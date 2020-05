Capital Midlands News One of the country's biggest Debenhams stores - at the @Bullring in #Birmingham - will NOT reopen after lockdown… https://t.co/uS2zi21mhe 31 minutes ago

Heart Midlands News It's been confirmed the #Debenhams store at #Birmingham's @Bullring will NOT reopen after lockdown, as the retailer… https://t.co/JaccOLYsiT 32 minutes ago

Miles Joshua Groce RT @adam_crowther: Debenhams in Birmingham’s @Bullring will not reopen after lockdown. This is a HUGE store in the city centre across seve… 8 hours ago

Adam Crowther Debenhams in Birmingham’s @Bullring will not reopen after lockdown. This is a HUGE store in the city centre across… https://t.co/q8uaJ2OzPA 9 hours ago

Rachel Dyke RT @birmingham_live: The Bullring store will not reopen after lockdown https://t.co/jqAj7p8WPP 10 hours ago