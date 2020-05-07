Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly split up and we guess true love isn’t worth believing in

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly split up and we guess true love isn’t worth believing in

PinkNews Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly split after almost two years together. The supermodel and the Pretty Little Liars actor separated last month and are now self-isolating separately, according to People. “Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now,” an anonymous...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson End Their Relationship

Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson End Their Relationship 00:32

 Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson ended their relationship after nearly two years of dating. People broke the news citing an unnamed source who said the couple “always had their ups and downs.” The source then said the supermodel is spending quarantine with her friends Kaia Gerber and Margaret...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cara Delevingne splits from Ashley Benson? [Video]

Cara Delevingne splits from Ashley Benson?

Cara Delevingne has split from Ashley Benson after two years of dating, as sources say they called it quits back in early April.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:53Published
Cara Delevingne feels 'so lucky' to have a cameo on Fiona Apple's song [Video]

Cara Delevingne feels 'so lucky' to have a cameo on Fiona Apple's song

Cara Delevingne has opened up about recording her vocals on Fiona Apple's song 'Fetch the Bolt Cutters'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Break Up After Dating for Nearly Two Years

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are calling it quits. The 27-year-old model and actress and the 30-year-old Pretty Little Liars star split in early April,...
Just Jared Jr

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Break Up After Almost 2 Years Together

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have called it quits. E! News has learned that Cara and Ashley have split and that Cara is enjoying being single and spending...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ClaudsN

claudia RT @thistallawkgirl: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were our Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. 6 seconds ago

espritsaturnien

Opaline🌛 RT @amybcths: ashley benson and cara delevingne broke up https://t.co/Y5ZuRam60n 17 seconds ago

eboney_stringer

Eboney Stringer RT @enews: This time, this IS a breakup post. Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson have split after nearly 2 years of dating. 💔 https://t.co/IUJ… 34 seconds ago

brrookmc

ash✨ RT @astralbarnes: cara delevingne and ashley benson may have broken up but the memory of them carrying a***swing into their home will liv… 1 minute ago

maddieebakerxx

Madds ✨ RT @rmbrwhn: cara delevingne and ashley benson broke up.... starting to think love isn’t real 1 minute ago

elnrburgin

el b RT @tameinpaulax: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson broke up ?? No one talk to me, love isn’t real 1 minute ago

Crap_Lesbian

Aissa RT @sleep2dream: I’m not taking the breakup between Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson well 1 minute ago

briall25T

bwitneee_🌈 Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse... Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson broke up😭.... starting to thin… https://t.co/bI7iMrAqrh 2 minutes ago