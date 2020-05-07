Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly split up and we guess true love isn’t worth believing in
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly split after almost two years together. The supermodel and the Pretty Little Liars actor separated last month and are now self-isolating separately, according to People. “Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now,” an anonymous...
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson ended their relationship after nearly two years of dating. People broke the news citing an unnamed source who said the couple “always had their ups and downs.” The source then said the supermodel is spending quarantine with her friends Kaia Gerber and Margaret...