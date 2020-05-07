Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > What does the Virgin Media-O2 merger mean for the UK?

What does the Virgin Media-O2 merger mean for the UK?

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
O2 and Virgin Media have announced they are to merge to create a new media and telecoms giant.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Virgin Media, O2 plan merger to create new UK telecoms giant

LONDON (AP) — Internet supplier Virgin Media and mobile phone carrier O2 plan to merge and create a big new telecommunications provider in the U.K., the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Independent

Telefonica in talks to merge O2 with Virgin Media, source says

Spain's Telefonica SA is in talks with billionaire John Malone's Liberty Global Plc to explore a merger of its British mobile operator O2 with cable network...
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChooseUK

Choose Latest: Just days after a merger was publicly discussed, #VirginMedia and #O2 are set to link up in a joint venture… https://t.co/MEMnoklRtj 4 minutes ago

fuseballymoney

FUSE FM Ballymoney RT @itvnews: Virgin Media and O2 are to merge to create a £31 billion media and telecoms giant, their parent firms have announced. Here's… 4 minutes ago

drjdove

Doctor D 🕊🧓⌛🛸🌌☮ What does the #VirginMedia - #O2 #merger mean for the UK? https://t.co/bG0WSeZvin 8 minutes ago

ansmt

Andy Smith What does a merger between Virgin Media and O2 mean for UK telecoms? https://t.co/z9UohNuuih 23 minutes ago

kmfmnews

kmfm News NEWS: What does the Virgin Media-O2 merger mean for the UK? They're forming to create a £31bn company #kmfmnews… https://t.co/jQ3zKwIPW5 27 minutes ago

Barry69104159

Barry RT @InformationAge: What does a #merger between @virginmedia and @O2 mean for #UK #telecoms? https://t.co/Qrp79nkYFq @kestermann @CCSInsigh… 38 minutes ago

itvnews

ITV News Virgin Media and O2 are to merge to create a £31 billion media and telecoms giant, their parent firms have announce… https://t.co/CBjGSUQtCy 55 minutes ago

InformationAge

Information Age What does a #merger between @virginmedia and @O2 mean for #UK #telecoms? https://t.co/Qrp79nkYFq @kestermann… https://t.co/seLeX82kpm 2 hours ago