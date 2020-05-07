Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drag Race triple-threat Shangela gives her take on season 12’s Sherry Pie drama

PinkNews Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Drag Race royalty Shangela gave her two cents on the season 12 queens — including disqualified contestant Sherry Pie. Although Shangela is currently busy with her own HBO show – We’re Here, a sort of draggy take on Queer Eye featuring herself, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka – she’s still making time to keep...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Drag Race Recap: Daisy Ridley Judges Superfan Makeovers | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap

Drag Race Recap: Daisy Ridley Judges Superfan Makeovers | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap 12:23

 Are YOU on Janet's Planet? Eliza and Sam are here to break down the Superfan Makeover Challenge in MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap of Season 12 Episode 10!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Drag Race & Seling Sunset Return | Good Vibes Only: Lockdown [Video]

Drag Race & Seling Sunset Return | Good Vibes Only: Lockdown

This week in entertainment, the twelfth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race US struts to the finale. Netflix’s Selling Sunset returns for series two with ridiculous properties and equally ridiculous..

Credit: Good Vibes Only     Duration: 20:06Published
Top 10 Manila Luzon Moments on RuPaul’s Drag Race [Video]

Top 10 Manila Luzon Moments on RuPaul’s Drag Race

These Manila Luzon moments on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” are the very definition of “Heather.” For this list, we’ll be looking at the highlights from Manila’s three seasons on “Drag Race.”

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Halleloo! Shangela Sounds Off on We're Here, RuPaul's Drag Race Drama and the Power of Drag

Can we get a "Halleloo"? A full decade after Shangela Laquifa Wadley burst into our lives as a baby drag queen competing on the second season of RuPaul's Drag...
E! Online Also reported by •PinkNews

Drag Race fans call shade on the judges after one queen breaks the rules – and gets away with it

Drag Race season 12 continued with actual Whoopi Goldberg(!), a long-awaited victory for one of the queens, and a sad farewell to a certain fan favourite. After...
PinkNews Also reported by •Just JaredLainey Gossip

You Might Like


Tweets about this