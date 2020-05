You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources See a Bunch of Astronauts Fall on the Moon in Best Blooper Reel Ever



These botched moonwalks are not only hilarious to watch, they're useful too. NASA uses them to study movement and dexterity on the moon for future missions. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 00:59 Published 1 day ago Top 10 Best Despicable Me Franchise Moments



The best Despicable Me franchise moments make being bad feel so good. For this list, we’ll be looking at the funniest, most touching, and most delightfully despicable moments from this animated.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this