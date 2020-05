Gillian Anderson and Tom Hiddleston plays streamed by National Theatre Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Gillian Anderson and Tom Hiddleston will star in the next tranche of plays to be streamed by the National Theatre – as bosses announced they will pay artists involved. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Scott RT @thestandardarts: Four plays announced courtesy of @NationalTheatre 🔥 Spoiler: there's some @GillianA https://t.co/zE1NI1sIVu 17 minutes ago Evening Standard Arts Four plays announced courtesy of @NationalTheatre 🔥 Spoiler: there's some @GillianA https://t.co/zE1NI1sIVu 4 hours ago