Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Give carers a bank holiday bonus, says union

Give carers a bank holiday bonus, says union

Brighton and Hove News Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Care workers should be given a bank holiday bonus, according to their union. “A clap for carers is no longer enough,” said Unison branch secretary Sue Beatty. She has asked Brighton and Hove City Council chief executive Geoff Raw to ensure that all staff working on a bank holiday receive a bonus so ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

London's streets remain empty on bank holiday Monday [Video]

London's streets remain empty on bank holiday Monday

The stations and streets of London remain empty on bank holiday Monday, as the Government urges the public to remain inside despite good weather to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published
Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme [Video]

Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank under which SBI will acquire 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden private sector bank. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:16Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this