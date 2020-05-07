Give carers a bank holiday bonus, says union Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Care workers should be given a bank holiday bonus, according to their union. “A clap for carers is no longer enough,” said Unison branch secretary Sue Beatty. She has asked Brighton and Hove City Council chief executive Geoff Raw to ensure that all staff working on a bank holiday receive a bonus so ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources London's streets remain empty on bank holiday Monday



The stations and streets of London remain empty on bank holiday Monday, as the Government urges the public to remain inside despite good weather to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published 3 weeks ago Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme



The Union Cabinet on Friday approved reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank under which SBI will acquire 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden private sector bank. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:16 Published on March 13, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this