|
VE Day: Boris Johnson says spirit of 'greatest generation of Britons who ever lived' must be deployed against coronavirus
|
|
Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
'The truth is that no other generation of Britons can rival your achievement,' says PM
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
'You must stay home:' UK PM Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered Britons to stay at home to try to halt the spread of coronavirus, closing non-essential shops, telling people not to meet with friends or family and..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:02Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this