VE Day 2020: 'You heard it on the radio that war is over'

This Day in History: The Hindenburg Disaster May 6, 1937 36 passengers and crew members were killed when the Hindenburg exploded as it touched its mooring mast in Lakehurst, NJ. The luxury passenger zeppelin had left Frankfurt, Germany, three days earlier. Constructed in Nazi Germany, the 804...
A Second World War veteran has spoken about the moment he learned of the Allies' victory in Europe 75 years ago. Charles Boyer, 94, lied about his age to join the Army in 1942, and served in the Royal..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:00Published