Scotland's papers: VE Day tributes and Scotland's 'slower' lockdown exit

BBC News Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Tributes ahead of VE Day commemorations and the lockdown extension make the front pages.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sturgeon outlines plans to ease lockdown restrictions in Scotland

Sturgeon outlines plans to ease lockdown restrictions in Scotland 02:09

 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed Scotland’s Framework for Decision Making on easing lockdown restrictions at her daily coronavirus briefing. Allowing some children to return to schools and relaxing rules on daily exercise and meeting friends are among the options being considered by the...

Nicola Sturgeon: Lockdown exit strategy will not be rushed [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Lockdown exit strategy will not be rushed

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will not rush to announce a lockdown exit strategy as she revealed another 12 coronavirus deaths in Scotland. A total of 915 patients have died in Scotland after testing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
Local officers visit little boy on his birthday after party cancelled [Video]

Local officers visit little boy on his birthday after party cancelled

A little boy who had his birthday party cancelled was over the moon when police officers paid him a visit to make him smile again.Ethan Lewington turned six years old yesterday (17) but sadly could not..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Scotland's papers: Passing the peak and day trip risk to lockdown

Boris Johnson's declaration that virus cases have peaked and fears day-trippers are flouting the lockdown make the papers.
BBC News

The Papers: 'Hope' on VE Day and lockdown latest

Many papers mark Victory in Europe Day on the front pages, as the UK prepares to mark it in lockdown.
BBC News

