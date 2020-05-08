'Moving tribute' to VE Day veterans by scouts

It was 75 years ago today that Nazi Germany surrendered to Allied Forces, bringing the war in Europe to an end. 96-yr old veteran E.T. Roberts was in Holland on that day. It's one he'll never forget. And through all the death and destruction he witnessed first hand he said he still wasn't ready to...
Residents of an East Sussex care home regaled the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with stories from VE Day during a video call. Kate also revealed Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been asked by..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published