Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Macaulay Culkin's character in the forthcoming series of American Horror Story will have "crazy, erotic sex" with Kathy Bates, according to show creator Ryan Murphy. Murphy has already revealed that Culkin will be joining the show for its tenth season, and that Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd,...