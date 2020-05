RIP. Deaths printed in the Hereford Times, edition May 7 Saturday, 9 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

ERIC CHARLES APLIN Formerly of Churchway, Sutton St Nicholas Passed away peacefully in Reading, aged 81, after a short illness Much loved by his sons David and Andrew, four grandsons and many friends. Eric enjoyed walking in the Herefordshire countryside, watching cricket and listening to classical music. A private cremation service will be held with a memorial service to take place in Hereford at a later date. 👓 View full article

