Netflix delivers masterclass in owning homophobes who feel gay TV characters are ‘unnecessary’ Saturday, 9 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

From Sex Education and Sense8 to AJ and the Queen and Hollywood, Netflix does not disappoint when it comes to LGBT+ representation in television and film. The turbulent, decades-long trajectory of queer representation on the small screen has gone from flat one-episode secondary players to fully-fleshed characters central... 👓 View full article

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 3 days ago Netflix is ready to defend all of its 'unnecessary gay characters' 01:21 Recently, one Twitter user had to learn the hard way that Netflix is willing to defend any and all of its characters."Every damn new series," Twitter user AdamSB__ captioned a meme...of Netflix shoving "an unnecessary gay character" into "any new series".Well, Netflix saw the meme, and...

