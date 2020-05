Alan Stubbs in Rangers title troll as ex-Celtic star makes Louden Tavern offer Saturday, 9 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The former Hoops defender has posted a clipping from the established Ibrox supporters club from 1998 as Walter Smith's pushed for a record-breaking league run. The former Hoops defender has posted a clipping from the established Ibrox supporters club from 1998 as Walter Smith's pushed for a record-breaking league run. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this